Learn more about UnitedHealthcare National Medicare week

Watch the Weekend Showcase from ABC11 to learn more about this event.
What is National Medicare Education Week?
National Medicare Education Week is an official week dedicated to helping people learn more about Medicare. It starts one month before the start of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7), when those who are eligible for Medicare can enroll in new coverage or Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their coverage.
A lot goes into deciding Medicare options, some of these factors include:
UnitedHealthcare created National Medicare Education Week because the number of people in need of clear information about Medicare is growing, and we know that Medicare can be confusing. According to a UnitedHealthcare survey, nearly 40 percent of beneficiaries describes Medicare as "confusing."
How to Participate Locally and Where to Get More Information
People in the Raleigh area can attend a local educational event, and access additional resources at nmew.com.
UnitedHealthcare will be at the Apex 55+ Health and Wellness Fair at the Apex Community Center on September 11, where they will be available to answer questions at our booth.
People can also learn about Medicare online during National Medicare Education Week - and all year long - at MedicareMadeClear.com, which includes informational videos and articles. Or call 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048).