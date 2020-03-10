Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle schools close, drive-thru testing center opens

New Rochelle residents quarantined in and around that one mile containment zone will be given priority and can get tested first by appointment only.
The testing center should help drastically increase the number of people getting tested which so far has been limited
The Northwell health drive thru is the first of its kind on the East coast.
The National Guard is also in town helping deliver food to quarantined residents.
Schools and houses of worship are closed. People are encouraged not to meet in large groups in an effort to stop the spread.
President trump applauded the move.
MARCH 12, 2020
Camouflage-clad National Guard troops began unloading and distributing food to residents Thursday in New Rochelle, Westchester County.
400-thousand pounds of food will be distributed in the one-mile area designated as a containment zone.
The center of the containment zone is the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue.
A 50-year old congregant, who is a New York City lawyer, has been linked to dozens of infections.
The number of positive cases in Westchester now stands at 148.
In the containment zone, schools and houses of worship are closed, and will be scrubbed and sanitized.
Businesses can remain open and people are free to travel within it. The goal is to limit further spread via mass gatherings.
In the Wykogyl community, the Girl Scouts have put up purple ribbons of support.
Preparations are underway for a mobile testing center to be established at Glen Island Park. The county executive says that will help give officials a more accurate picture of community spread.
MARCH 11, 2020
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Westchester County has reached 121, according to New York Governor Cuomo.
That's the most in the state that began with a case in New Rochelle, where the national guard arrived on Thursday.
Several schools and houses of worship in New Rochell are closed for two weeks.
Cuomo said the National Guard would help deliver food to quarantined people.
An attorney who practiced in Westchester, White Plains is among the 13 new positive cases.
As a result, 6 courtrooms at the Westchester Courtroom were closed for cleaning.
Employees and other individuals who had contact with that attorney are staying at home and health officials are conducting outreach.
MARCH 10, 2020
New York officials are shuttering several schools and houses of worship for two weeks in New Rochelle and sending in the National Guard to help with what appears to be the nation's biggest cluster of coronavirus cases.
Cuomo describes New Rochelle as having "a particular problem" with a cluster of cases and contains a much higher number of positive cases than New York City.
He said officials are focusing on a one-mile radius around the center of where the outbreak started and setting up a containment area between March 12 and March 25.
The dramatic move is an attempt to stop people from gathering within one mile from the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue. Buildings in the area will also be sanitized with the help of the National Guard, which will also assist with the delivery of food.
"It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster of cases in the country," he said. "The numbers are going up unabated, and we do need a special public health strategy for New Rochelle."
People will be permitted to enter and leave the area. The focus is "not really people, it's facilities," he said.
New Rochelle is at the center of an outbreak of more 108 cases in Westchester County, out of 173 statewide as of Tuesday.
The state will take the opportunity to aggressively clean the area during that two week period to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Schools and other "large congregate facilities for gatherings" in the containment area will be closed and sanitized.
There will also be a satellite testing facility set up by Northwell Health to increase testing in the city of New Rochelle.
Earlier, three students tested positive for the coronavirus forcing the East Ramapo School District in Rockland County to cancel classes for two weeks.
They are three of five students tested and believed to be related to two adult residents, a man and woman, who learned of their exposure after working with a caterer at a New Rochelle synaogue.
The students attend Hempstead Elementary, Pomona Middle School and Ramapo High School.
"These schools are now considered potential exposure sites and anyone who visited the schools on the exposure dates may have been exposed to COVID-19 and must precautionary quarantine for fourteen days. This includes all faculty, staff, students, visitors and parents who spent time within the schools," County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said.
Anyone who visited the following locations in Rockland County may have been exposed to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and must precautionary quarantine:
Ramapo High School
Hempstead Elementary
Pomona Middle School
In addition, anyone who visited the following locations in Rockland County may have been exposed to Coronavirus (COVID-19):
150 Remsen Avenue, Monsey, NY
- Friday, February 28, 2020, between 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.
- Saturday, February 29, 2020, between 11:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
The Atrium Ballroom, 401 NY-59, Monsey, NY
-Monday, March 2, 2020, between 2:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.
"It was previously believed that these infected individuals had not worked as caterers during these events and it was only through the detective work of one of our investigators that this discovery was made," said Dr. Ruppert. "Any person who believes they may have been exposed should contact their health care provider by phone right away. I also ask that anyone who becomes ill with this disease be completely forthcoming with our investigators, it is only with your help that we can prevent the spread of this disease."
The Health Department is asking all health care providers to immediately report all possible cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the Rockland County Department of Health Communicable Disease Program staff by calling 845-364-2997 during normal business hours, or 845-364-8600 after hours/weekends. Health Care Providers can call this number for additional information.
The Rockland County Department of Health is monitoring several people under quarantine and is following CDC and New York State Department of Health protocols.
It is recommended that Rockland residents take the following precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19):
- Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
- Avoid shaking hands.
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay up to date on CDC travel health notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.
The New York State Department of Health has established a Novel Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions, Monday - Sunday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. After hours, you may leave a voicemail that will be returned.
