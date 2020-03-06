Coronavirus News: Mayor de Blasio gives update on COVID-19, 13 confirmed NYC cases

The newest person who tested positive for novel coronavirus lives in the Bronx.
The mayor did not give additional information or details about the individual.
Governor Andrew Cuomo is now reporting there are 105 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State - that's up 16 from Saturday.
This is a day after the governor declared a state of emergency in New York because of the increasingly rapid spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Cuomo criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not being ready for this type outbreak. He called on the CDC to allow private laboratories to do testing to greatly expand the number of tests that can be done.
"The more positives you identify, the more you can isolate people and stop the spread," Cuomo said.
Cuomo spoke Sunday at Northwell Health Imaging at the Center for Advanced Medicine in North New Hyde Park, which he called one of the most sophisticated testing labs in the country.
"It has automated testing, which expands exponentially the number of tests that can be done," Cuomo said. "CDC has not authorized the use of this lab, which is just outrageous and ludicrous."
Cuomo gave the following updated breakdown of the total number of cases: 12 in New York City; 82 in Westchester County; 5 in Nassau County; 2 in Rockland County; 2 in Saratoga County. 1 in Suffolk County; and 1 in Ulster County.
Remember: Stay informed and don't let fear and anxiety overtake the facts.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 8, 2020
We're constantly assessing the #Coronavirus situation and we'll provide updates to the public as we get them. https://t.co/6zg6lFnkJd
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has flu-like symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and avoid public areas to avoid spreading it.
"There's more fear, more anxiety than the facts would justify," Cuomo said. "Most people have mild symptoms and don't get hospitalized."
The disease is more dangerous for vulnerable people such as the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those with other medical frailties, he said.
Westchester County, which has the most cases in the state, poses the biggest challenge right now.
23 cases of the newer cases are "all related to the New Rochelle situation," Cuomo said, referring to the first case reported in New York, a 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle who remains hospitalized.
The Westchester outbreak has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine after a 50-year-old man in the community was hospitalized with the illness.
A growing number of friends and relatives of the patient have tested positive.
Cuomo said nursing homes near the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue will suspend outside visitors as a precaution.
"The nursing homes are the most problematic settings for us with this disease," Cuomo said. "If you are a senior citizen or immune-compromised, I would think seriously about attending a large gathering now.... I've said that to my mother."
No large gatherings are "imminent" in New Rochelle, the governor said. "If there were, we'd have to take a hard look at cancelling," he added.
Several schools in Westchester and neighboring Rockland County were closed over the weekend for deep cleaning.
Health officials in Rockland County announced two residents who have been confirmed to have coronavirus potentially exposed others to the disease from February 28 - March 2.
Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of workers to help monitor self-quarantined patients. He said there has been an increase in legal penalties for price gouging around products like hand sanitizer.
NEW YORK CITY PATIENTS:
- Two additional family members of an Upper West Side man in his 50s tested positive -wife and 11-year-old daughter. They are currently in mandatory quarantine and are mildly symptomatic.
- A male Uber driver in his 30s is currently hospitalized in Queens. He is not a TLC licensed driver, and drives on Long Island.
- Two women in Brooklyn in their 60s and 70s became symptomatic after returning on a cruise from Egypt with a known cluster of cases. They are both at home in mandatory quarantine.
- A male in his 30s from Brooklyn is currently in the hospital in serious condition after returning from a trip to Italy.
- A Manhattan man in his late 50s tested positive after spending time with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in Chile. He was discharged from the hospital Saturday morning and is under mandatory quarantine.
4,000 people across the New York are now in quarantine as a precaution -- that includes 2,700 in NYC, 1,000 in Westchester and 70 in Nassau County.
There are 44 people in mandatory quarantine across the state, including 33 in Westchester, nine in NYC and one in Nassau County.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
More Coronavirus Stories
Inside look at New York lab conducting coronavirus COVID-19 testing
NYC cab drivers cite risks to health, business amid COVID-19 outbreak
MTA working nightly to scrub down all stations, trains, buses amid COVID-19 outbreak
Warning to businesses against price gouging hand sanitizer, wipes
7 On Your Side gets viewer complaints about price gouging related to coronavirus
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
New York State information about coronavirus
New York City information about coronavirus
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts