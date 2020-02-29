Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses the nation about novel coronavirus threat

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he'll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.

The president tweeted that he'll discuss the latest developments at a White House news conference on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. EST.

A person has died in Washington state of COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday, marking the first such reported death in the United States.

President Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus from the White House earlier this week.

His appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the United States in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus. At a political rally on Friday night, Trump said Democratic criticism of his handling of the crisis is a "hoax."

See all stories and videos about the novel coronavirus here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonoutbreakcoronaviruspresident donald trumpvirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
First death in US from novel coronavirus in Washington state
These pandemics killed millions around the world
Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus
Area hospitals readying for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First death in US from novel coronavirus in Washington state
Saturday is last day to vote early in NC
2nd man charged in shooting death of 26-year-old in east Raleigh
LIST: Presidential candidate rallies in NC ahead of primary
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe's markets, dies
DHA: McDougald Terrace residents expected to return home by April
Show More
Saturday is Leap Day! What you should know about Feb. 29
Harnett County baseball player welcomed home by community
60 years later, historical marker commemorates 'Chapel Hill 9'
Thousands living without working smoke alarms in Central NC
The Krispy Kreme Challenge: 2400 Calories. 12 Donuts. 5 Miles.
More TOP STORIES News