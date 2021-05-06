Health & Fitness

How to watch Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle

Silent Struggle: A Mental Health Town Hall

ABC11 is kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month with Eyewitness News Investigates:The Silent Struggle.

The half-hour of special coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday will explore loss to loneliness and repeated racial trauma.

After the special, ABC11 will stream "Silent Struggle," a town hall, on the ABC11 North Carolina App and on ABC11.com.

Panelists include:

  • Dr. Mehul Mankad: Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health
  • Dr. Nerissa Price: Medical Director of WakeMed's Behavioral Community Case Management
  • Dr. Ashly Gaskin-Wasson: Owner of PACT in Durham and a Racial Trauma Therapist
  • Dr. Katherine Knutson: United Healthcare


Mental Health Awareness: How a guided meditation works
Dr. Mehul Mankad, Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health, leads a guided meditation.

