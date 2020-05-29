O2 Fitness, Crunch, Orangetheory combine to lay out detailed plan for reopening

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Gyms are working to make a "Carolina Comeback."
The new 14 -step, 53-point plan was put together by a combination of popular chains including O2 Fitness, Crunch, Orangetheory Fitness and True Fit Gym over Memorial Day weekend.
The plan, called Fitness Operators for a Responsible Reopening (FORR), addresses safety measures gyms would put in place which would include all members getting their own spray bottles when they walk in.
Once gyms are out of bottles, that means they're at capacity. When the bottles come back, staff would sanitize them and they'd have to sit for 10 minutes, according to Doug Warf, president of O2 Fitness.
"We did not help Governor Cooper or Secretary Cohen formulate a good plan and we felt like we dropped the ball," Warf said.
He and other gym owners initially felt blindsided by not being allowed to reopen in Phase 2 of the state's plan.
"We want to be open because everyone feels it's the right thing to do, not through a lawsuit, we're not going to begrudge those that do it's just not the path we're looking at," he said, referring to the five gyms owners this who filed a lawsuit against the Governor in hopes of coming back.
Under the plan, O2 would rotate cardio machines, make it mandatory for employees to wear masks, and also ensure clubs use a sanitation fogging machine at the end of each day.
There'd also be one person monitoring the floor and the different stations to make sure people are keeping their distance.
No showers or towels would be offered for the time being; nor would child care be available until a later phase
"To think we're going to come back in and be where we were in January is outlandish," Warf said. "It does start the process and it's the start of the rehealing process."
