Looking to get in shape? Here are the 4 best fitness spots in Chapel Hill

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top workout spots around Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're looking to get into shape.
1. Franklin St. Yoga Center
Photo: Franklin St. Yoga Center/Yelp
Topping the list is Franklin St. Yoga Center. Located at 431 W. Franklin St., the yoga studio is the highest-rated fitness spot in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.
Classes include Flow and Restore, which requires no experience. In this class, students begin with a slow and deep flowing vinyasa style, then transition to seated poses. Or, check out Lunar Acro Yoga, a six-week course that therapeutically combines the practices of yoga, acrobatics and Thai massage. (Find the full list of class descriptions here.)
2. UNC Wellness Center at Meadowmont
Photo: unc wellness center at meadowmont/Yelp
Next up is UNC Wellness Center At Meadowmont, situated at 100 Sprunt St. With 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the gym, swimming pool and recreation center has proven to be a local favorite.
While the spot has multiple locations, the Meadowmont center is a 52,000-square-foot facility that includes two fitness areas with over 120 pieces of cardiovascular and strength training equipment, an indoor aquatics center, an indoor track, group fitness studios, an indoor basketball court and locker rooms with all the amenities.
3. Orangetheory Fitness Chapel Hill
Photo: Orangetheory Fitness/Yelp
Orangetheory Fitness, located at 104 Meadowmont Village Circle, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gym, boot camp and personal training spot 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews.
This burgeoning national fitness studio chain has locations from coast to coast, and is centered around exercisers' heart rates, with each participant wearing a monitor to ensure they're maximizing their workout and burning calories. Each workout session is 60 minutes long, with intervals of cardiovascular and strength training.
4. Planet Fitness
Photo: Planet Fitness/Yelp
Planet Fitness, a gym and personal training spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. The national fitness chain offers free classes, training sessions and customizable workout plans for all members. The company touts its clean workout facilities, judgment-free atmosphere and friendly staff. Click here for more information, or head over to 201 S. Estes Drive, Unit 200A, to see for yourself.