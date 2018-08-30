HEALTH & FITNESS

Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow

EMBED </>More Videos

Physical activity and vacations can improve health, researchers say - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 20, 2018.

USDA says type is different from classical BSE found in past
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. --
Florida's Department of Agriculture announced today that a case of mad cow disease has been detected in a 6-year-old mixed breed beef cow.

The department didn't say where the cow was, but emphasized that it never entered the slaughter channels or food supply.

Mad cow is a progressive neurologic disease.

This form of BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy) is not contagious, and is different from Classic BSE, which has been linked to variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) in people.

Classic BSE occurred in the United Kingdom in the 1980s, in cattle which had been given the infectious prion agent, such as meat-and-bone meal containing protein from rendered infected cattle.

The FDA has prohibited mammalian protein in feed for cattle since 1997, and in all animal feed since 2009.

The animal in Florida was tested as part of the USDA routine surveillance of cattle deemed unsuitable for slaughter.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckinfectionfood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Potentially life-threatening mix up prompts medication recall
The changing face of senior residential options in the Triangle
Cat with rabies bites two children and dog in Raleigh
Nurse fired after posting about measles patient on Facebook
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 70 in Durham
3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston Co.
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
'Distressed' mystery woman caught on doorbell cam found safe
Pennsylvania mom ordered to trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by going skydiving
Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was 'a choice'
Cary parents fired up over school-reassignment proposal flood meeting
Show More
Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama
Texas woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Snapchat video shows young children smoking, two NC women arrested
Suspect arrested in murder of former Playboy model
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date
More News