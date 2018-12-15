HEALTH & FITNESS

Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns

EMBED </>More Videos

These tips from the FDA will help you determine if glitter is edible or not. (Shutterstock)

The holidays are a glitzy, festive time, but health officials are warning Americans to think twice before using glitter to add a sparkly touch to their holiday baking.

In a consumer update, the Food & Drug Administration offered guidelines to help bakers determine exactly which types of glitter are edible and which are better left for craft projects.

Because it's technically a food product, edible glitter is legally required to include a list of ingredients. According to the FDA, edible glitter often includes the following ingredients: sugar, acacia (gum arabic), maltodextrin, cornstarch and color additives.

Additionally, edible glitter should be clearly labeled as such. Phrases like "non-toxic" or "for decorative purposes only" do not indicate that something is edible, the agency warned.

Glitter products, both those that are edible and those that are not, could be marketed as "luster dust, disco dust, twinkle dust, sparkle dust, highlighter, shimmer powder, pearl dust and petal dust."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthFDAfoodbakingbuzzworthywhat's trendingcooking
HEALTH & FITNESS
Penn professor: Stethoscopes are loaded with bacteria
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
Combating loneliness in seniors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Lumberton police officer fatally struck while investigating crash
Largest known diamond in North America found
Megachurch pastor defends wife's $200K Lamborghini gift
2 displaced after Garner duplex fire
Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration
Cary-based group makes Christmas wish come true for family fighting cancer
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sanford shooting
Wake Forest wins third straight state title in dramatic fashion
Show More
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
2 Wake Co. men charged with sex crimes against boy, 14, they met online
Heavy rain for the weekend, flash flooding causing some problems
UNC Board of Governors 'cannot support' trustees' Silent Sam plan
Roy Williams makes it clear he wants Silent Sam gone
More News