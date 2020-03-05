Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US

Across the United States, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading to more communities.The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and U.S. and state officials across the country are taking actions to limit large gatherings of people, impose travel restrictions and ask Americans to make other adjustments to their daily lives and habits.Here's a look at the most recently available count of confirmed cases and deaths to show how the virus has spread in states and counties across the country.