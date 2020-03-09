abc11 together

March Madness helping raise money for cancer research

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- March Madness gets underway this week with the ACC Basketball Tournament starting in Greensboro. This year you'll be able to help raise money for cancer research while watching the games.

Applebee's Neighborhood Bar & Grills is holding its 14th annual March Hoops fundraiser for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The restaurant chain is encouraging diners to donate $1 or more to help cancer research. For each dollar donated, guests receives a paper basketball to personalize and hang in the restaurant. In the spirit of the tournament season, guests can choose from several different paper basketballs that represent universities in the area.

The campaign will run through April 6 at 69 Applebee's across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Click here for more information.
