.@LoveYourMelon giving children free hats. Customers who buy a hat from the company, sponsor a free hat for a child. pic.twitter.com/h54HYqoKTP — Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) January 24, 2018

The cast of Marvel Universe Live paid a special visit to the young patients at UNC Children's Hospital on Wednesday. Many of those children won't be able to see themthis weekend at PNC - the flu playing a big part.The incredible Spider-Man swung by to bring smiles to the kids, some of them dealing with severe illnesses that have kept them in and out of the hospital their whole lives.A company named Love Your Melon gave free hats to ill children. The company is dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America.Many of those kids battling cancer, and others, had to sit out on the performance, while they're being treated in isolation because of increased flu risk.The performance was extra special for some missing their siblings, as UNC Children's has activated a new policy to protect patients from the flu - no children younger than 11 are allowed to visit right now.Spidey's silliness brought laughs to 5-year-old Sydney Arthur, who's missing her big sister Madison, as she continues her health battle."It's been really rough," her mother, Crystal Arthur said. "She's been really upset. She wants to go home and see her sister, but other than that it's been OK."Asked by ABC11 whether she liked super heroes, Sydney replied yes, "because they save the day."