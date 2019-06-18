Measles ruled out as cause of Durham patient's illness

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5349996" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Durham officials have informed residents of a possible exposure of measles happening within the community.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- UPDATE: The Durham County Department of Public Health said Tuesday evening that it has received the final test results for the possible measles case reported from Durham.The results were "for an individual residing in Durham County." Testing ruled out measles as the cause of the patient's illness.Durham officials informed residents of a possible exposure of measles happening within the community.A letter was sent out to parents of the Goddard School on Saturday saying one child with a possible case of measles was present on June 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.Health officials said a possible case could have occurred at the Bean Traders at 105 W NC 54 in Durham on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.Durham County's Medical Director Dr. Arlene Sena spoke Monday morning at news conference. She said additional testing must be completed at a national lab to confirm or dismiss the case. The results from that lab are expected later this week.So far in 2019, more than 1,200 people in 28 states have tested positive for Measles. Nobody has yet tested positive in North Carolina. In 2018, three people in North Carolina tested positive for measles.Measles is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with secretions from the nose mouth and throat from an infected person.If you have not been vaccinated against measles, are immunocompromised or are pregnant and were at this location during the time frames listed above, please call the Durham County Department of Public Health today at (919) 560-HELP.Officials say measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery, red eyes and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.Officials say there are no confirmed measles cases but additional testing is happening.