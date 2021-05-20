Health & Fitness

Mental Health Action Day ​virtual conversation with experts

Thursday is the Mental Health Action Day.

The Silent Struggle continues to impact thousands of people in North Carolina and millions across the country.

ABC11 hosted a virtual conversation with experts to answer your questions as the number of people with mental health concerns skyrockets.

Amber Rupinta was joined by:
  • Dr. Anthony Smith, Alase Center for Enrichment in Durham
  • Annie Schmidt, NAMI Wake County
  • Dr. Michelle Laws, NCDHHS Division of Mental Health
  • Dr. Katherine Hobbs Knutson, United Health Care (business sponsor)


Watch our special Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle here.

Find Mental Health Awareness Month resources here.
