Mental Wellness with MindPath: How Parents Can Cope with Stress

By Maureen Gomeringer, LCSW
This is an especially stressful time for many parents. MindPath's Maureen Gomeringer, LCSW discusses common stressors for parents, as well as strategies on how they can cope and help manage mental well-being for themselves and their families.

How Parental Mental Health Affects Children
My Toxic Parents
Common Stressors for New Caregivers
Breaking the Cycle

How Parents of Teenagers Can Care for their Family's Mental Health During the Pandemic - VIDEO

Maureen Gomeringer, LCSW
Ms. Gomeringerearned her BS from Appalachian State University and her MSW from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked as a social worker at New Leaf Behavioral Health and Visions Counseling Studio.
