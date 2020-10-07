Mental Wellness with MindPath: How Parents Can Cope with Stress

For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.
Resources
How Parental Mental Health Affects Children
My Toxic Parents
Common Stressors for New Caregivers
Breaking the Cycle
How Parents of Teenagers Can Care for their Family's Mental Health During the Pandemic - VIDEO
Provider Bio
Maureen Gomeringer, LCSW
Ms. Gomeringerearned her BS from Appalachian State University and her MSW from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked as a social worker at New Leaf Behavioral Health and Visions Counseling Studio.