Mental Wellness with MindPath: How to spot and treat PTSD?

Resources
Provider Bio
About Lakiesha Squirewell, MSN, RN, PMHNP-BC
Ms. Squirewell is fascinated by how the mind and brain work. She has a passion for mental health and strives to reduce the stigma of mental illness. In her work, she looks for any small attainable goals for her patients to achieve, recognizing that treatment is a process and may not be obtained overnight. Lakiesha finds a sense of accomplishment when she sees her patients' struggles lessen, and they slowly make changes to improve their outcomes and lives.Using a holistic approach and evidence-based care, she takes the time to gather a detailed background assessment from each person who she works with, recognizing that the more she knows about their environment the more she can individualize her approach to fit their specific needs.