Mental Wellness with MindPath: Myths & Facts About Bipolar Disorder

Provider Bio
About Megan Schanck, MSPAS, PA-C
Ms. Schanck's greatest professional honor is gaining a patient's trust in their time of need. She became a mindcare provider after realizing how many people struggle with achieving mental wellness. As a provider, she wants her patients to feel comfortable and safe during every visit, knowing that she will work together with them to develop an individualized treatment plan. She has found that listening to her patients with compassion goes a long way to achieving these goals. Ms. Schanck offers medication management for diverse mindcare concerns, including but not limited to anxiety, depression, mood disorders, and women's health.