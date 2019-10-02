Health & Fitness

Middle Creek High School football players sickened by contaminated water at practice

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Middle Creek High School football players were sickened after drinking from a water hose.

The Wake County Public School System said Wednesday that five student-athletes reported feeling ill after they drank from a contaminated water line during football practice Tuesday afternoon.

It is unclear how many players actually drank from the water line

A WCPSS spokesperson told ABC11 that the school called Poison Control and followed proper protocols for this type of incident.

The district also sent a letter home advising parents of what happened.

WCPSS said that if any students still don't feel good Wednesday night, they should go to the emergency room to have a blood test performed.

There is no indication that this was a malicious incident.

As far as we know, no students who drank from the contaminated hose went to the hospital and all were in school Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscarywake countystudent safetyhigh school footballcontaminated waterdrinking waterwake county schools
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, stepfather arrested in death of 7-year-old boy
NC State professor suspended for calling women 'useless' in lecture
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
96-degree temp shatters Oct. 2 record at RDU
Dash cam captures thief's stunned face mid-burglary
Fayetteville Police investigate suspicious death near cemetery
'Going to kill everyone': Driver runs over 2 in Fayetteville lot
Show More
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
Ex-NAACP leader 'deeply sorry' but denies sexual assault
Garner escapee captured weeks after leaving work release job
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Cary double murder suspect answers cross-examination
More TOP STORIES News