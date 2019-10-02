Middle Creek High School football players sickened by contaminated water at practice

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Middle Creek High School football players were sickened after drinking from a water hose.The Wake County Public School System said Wednesday that five student-athletes reported feeling ill after they drank from a contaminated water line during football practice Tuesday afternoon.It is unclear how many players actually drank from the water lineA WCPSS spokesperson told ABC11 that the school called Poison Control and followed proper protocols for this type of incident.The district also sent a letter home advising parents of what happened.WCPSS said that if any students still don't feel good Wednesday night, they should go to the emergency room to have a blood test performed.There is no indication that this was a malicious incident.As far as we know, no students who drank from the contaminated hose went to the hospital and all were in school Wednesday.