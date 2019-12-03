Health & Fitness

Military vet gets first heart transplant of its kind at Duke Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Doctors performed the first DCD heart transplant in the United States over the weekend at Duke University Hospital.

DCD stands for "Donation after Circulatory Death" and it occurs after the heart has stopped beating and the person has been declared dead. On Sunday, a heart transplant team at the hospital became the first in the U.S. to transplant an adult heart into a recipient when a military veteran received a new heart.

The veteran received his heart through the Mission Act and is recovering well.

According to DukeHealth.org, Duke is one of five centers in the U.S. that has been approved to perform DCD heart transplants. Usually, heart donations have depended on a person being declared brain dead.

Doctors believe the procedure can possibly expand the donor pool by up to 30 percent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamdurham countyhealth
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
New Raleigh mayor calls for bond on affordable housing, Dix Park
Mother heartbroken after son killed in Harnett County hit-and-run
Cancer survivor says colonoscopy saved his life
UNC Charlotte shooting survivor proposes to girlfriend
Fayetteville ordinance now allows alcohol in special event areas
Judge rules Chatham County Confederate statue will stay down
Show More
Dad, mom arrested for abuse of infant daughter
Fort Bragg soldier saves man shot during robbery
Football player takes to field with dogs after losing both parents
Blind Wake County musician releasing first album
Bullet shot into Raleigh home while family sleeps
More TOP STORIES News