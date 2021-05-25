Health & Fitness

Moderna says vaccine highly effective in younger teens, will ask for FDA authorization in June

EMBED <>More Videos

Schools announce in-person learning for fall 2021

Moderna announced Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in protecting younger teenagers against coronavirus and poses no safety concerns.

The shot had an efficacy of 100% against symptomatic COVID in adolescents after two doses in its clinical trial, according to the press release.

The company said it plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for 12- to 17-year-olds in early June.

Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines are currently authorized in the U.S. for 18-years-old and older, while Pfizer's was greenlit for younger teens earlier this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineteenagers
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver hit 2 protesters in Elizabeth City, police say
Day of Enlightenment marks 1 year since murder of George Floyd
Complaints against Cash App skyrocket during pandemic
Video shows woman inside Texas zoo's monkey exhibit
LATEST: Push to vaccinate all in NC ramps up
Despite blowback, NC music hall holds firm to vaccine requirement
'Turning mourning into dancing': Festival to remember George Floyd
Show More
2 years after NC teens died, new rip current forecast could save others
$25 COVID vaccine incentive offered in some NC counties
Children setting the pace for vaccinations in NC
New Raleigh tiki bar opens to high turnout
Fayetteville tattoo artist a hit on TikTok with hyper-realistic portraits
More TOP STORIES News