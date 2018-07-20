HEALTH & FITNESS

Mom says her daughter's medication wasn't allowed on a United flight

EMBED </>More Videos

A Westchester mom says her daughter's medication wasn't allowed on a flight.

Eyewitness News
TARRYTOWN, Westchester County --
A mom in Westchester County said she was prevented from bringing her daughter's medication on a United Airlines flight.

Jill Levy-Fisch of Tarrytown said she and her 22-year-old daughter Sara were about to board a plane from Newark to Halifax, Canada when they were stopped.

She said she told the flight crew that her chronically ill daughter's carry-on bag was filled with medical supplies she desperately needs.

But, Jill claims they were told the luggage had to be checked.

"The gate attendant was belligerent, he was disrespectful, he was nasty and he didn't even give us a chance to explain anything, so we asked to speak with the flight attendant and we couldn't get a word out, he just started spewing things," she said. "They were horrible."

In a statement, United Airlines said that after it learned the bag contained medication the airline and its partners at ExpressJet told Levy-Fisch she could remove the medicine and keep it on board.

United said it also offered to store the bag in an onboard closet normally reserved for the crew.

"We reached out to her to apologize for her experience, and refunded her ticket as a gesture of goodwill," the airline said. "We've also reached out to our partners at ExpressJet, who operated the flight, and our team in Newark to review the way this situation was handled."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthUnited AirlinesmedicalTarrytownWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
'Cancer is a choice:' Mixed reaction to controversial UNC fitness course
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man charged with DWI after pedestrian hit, killed in Johnston County
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Texas Chick-fil-A
13 people dead, 4 missing after duck boat sinks on Missouri lake
Florida Burger King customer appears to make her own food
Drugs, guns found at Fayetteville day care center during gang-unit bust
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Second suspect in Durham bank robbery in custody
Show More
Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog
Tornadoes sweep through Iowa; major damage and some injuries
3 kids, 4 adults displaced after fire at Fayetteville home
Cost to park at Wake County schools increasing to $200
Immigration activists interrupt Rep. Price's Raleigh town hall
More News