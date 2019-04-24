Health & Fitness

Mom's gut instinct may have saved son's life

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas mom may have saved her son's life by following her instinct.

Six-year-old Wyatt Llarena was eating sunflower seeds with teammates during a baseball game when he began choking on some.

He coughed out the seeds - or so it seemed. Wyatt still had a cough that his mother, Lizzy, didn't think was quite right.

His dad said it sounded like he had bronchitis.

Lizzy had recently seen a story about a 20-year-old man in Leander, Texas who died after choking on a chicken bone. Doctors couldn't find that bone in time.

So the next morning, when the cough hadn't gone away, Lizzy took Wyatt to the ER.

"Before I even opened my eyes, I heard him cough just once and it sounded weird," she said. "I knew that I needed to act quickly."

"I wasn't going to leave without getting an answer," recalled Lizzy.

And a camera on an endoscope proved her gut feeling about trouble was right.

One of the seeds was lodged in his trachea.

Wyatt underwent emergency surgery to remove the seed. He's okay now and mom is happy she was so persistent.
