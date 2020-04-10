Another group of Fort Bragg soldiers prepare to deploy to coronavirus hot spot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Additional Fort Bragg soldiers are preparing to deploy to a COVID-19 hot spot.
The troops are apart of the 82nd Sustainment Brigade's 294th Composite Supply Company. They've spent the week completing final maintenance operation checks on water buffaloes and fuel trucks.
"We're looking at fuel, water, parts, some transportation, different equipment to pick up containers, things of that nature," Company Commander CPT Hardy Temoney said.
According to the Public Affairs Officer, this unit can set up operations anywhere in the world. They are fuelers, water purifiers and warehouse managers who establish basic life support needs.
They provide showers, laundry sites and both fuel and water storage. In this case, their support is needed for soldiers and civilians on the front lines of this pandemic.
"We have over 500,000 gallons of fuel storage capacity and we're able to distribute that," Temoney said. "That goes the same for water. We have over 300,000 gallons of water to store and distribute."
The prepare to deploy orders came down days after the 44th Medical Brigade sent medical professionals to New York, which is the epicenter of the outbreak.
There is no word on where this unit is headed, but Fort Bragg officials told ABC11 they will deploy to a COVID-19 hot spot.
