HEALTH & FITNESS

More than 500 people catch parasite from McDonald's salads

EMBED </>More Videos

More people are getting sick after eating McDonald's salads.

By
More people are getting sick after eating McDonald's salads.

The outbreak started in May and was caused by a parasite infection called Cyclosporiasis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has now sickened 507 people in 16 states; however, North Carolina is not one of them.

Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, fever and body aches.

So far, 24 people have been hospitalized.

According to the FDA, an unused package of "Fresh Express" salad mix tested positive for the Cyclosporine.

McDonald's said in July it had since removed the mix from impacted restaurants.

The states impacted are Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and New York.

Free McDonald's fries
A salty, yet sweet deal!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthparasitemcdonald'sfoodhealth
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Raleigh students send positive vibes through 'beautiful' bathroom
Fayetteville police looking for person of interest in suspicious death of woman
Tarboro child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii
Woman ID'd after being found dead at entrance to Central Carolina Hospital
Former Playboy model strangled in Pennsylvania apartment
Police: Raleigh laundromat served as front for marijuana, opiate trafficking
There were 110 reported car break-ins in Durham last week
Show More
Letter containing bleached flour leads to hazmat incident on NCCU campus
Durham Confederate monument committee meets days after Silent Sam is toppled
Troubleshooter: Raleigh mom thankful dangerous bus stop changed
People questioning UNC Police's response to Silent Sam protest
Judge deems 'Ramsey Street Rapist' a risk to society, denies bond
More News