Mother of South Carolina teacher who died from COVID-19 also dies from virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTVD) -- The mother of a South Carolina teacher who passed away from COVID-19 weeks ago has also died from the virus.
Shirley Bannister's 28-year-old daughter Demetria was an elementary school teacher in South Carolina. Demetria died from COVID-19 complications in early September.
Bannister's brother Dennis Bell said the 57-year-old mother succumbed to the virus Sunday.
Bannister was the head of the nursing department at Midlands Technical College in Columbia, South Carolina. Her brother said she struggled with diabetes and asthma and ended up in the hospital.
Bell said his sister was "overwhelmed" after her daughter died and lost her best friend.
