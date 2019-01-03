HEALTH & FITNESS

Missouri teen Jordyn Walker battling mystery illness that's left her permanently blind

A teen is fighting a life-changing medical condition, and she doesn't even know what it is.

SMITHVILLE, Mo. --
The mystery has stumped medical professionals and left 15-year-old Jordyn Walker blind.

According to WDAF, just last summer, Jordyn was enjoying a cruise with her family. But when she came back, her medical nightmare began.

It started with stomach pain and bloody stools.

"It just went haywire from there. Everything started swelling," Walker said.

Doctors ran tests, and sent her home, thinking it was just a sinus infection.

Eventually, Jordyn lost her sense of taste and smell. That led to multiple specialist visits and tons of tests.

"Everything came back normal," said Kendyll Walker, Jordyn's mom.

As the illness subsided some, the family was told it was a "one in a million" episode that probably would never happen again.

But two weeks before Christmas, Jordyn's medical mystery came back worse than ever.

"My whole face just turned purple and bruised and giant with blood," she said.

Her mother said it was scary not knowing what was going on.

"It was terrifying to watch it happen all over again and knowing that we couldn't do anything about it," Kendyll Walker said.

This time, Jordyn went to the emergency room at the University of Kansas Hospital and ended up in pediatric intensive care.

A 16-day hospitalization with more tests, medications, and two surgeries to reduce eye swelling followed. And doctors still couldn't say what happened to her.

"There's no answers. There's nothing they could do," said Kendyll Walker.

The cause for Jordyn's strange symptoms remains unsolved, and the teen is now dealing with permanent blindness as a result.

"She won't get a chance to drive," said her mother. "Or see her sisters get married like she wants so much." Kendyll Walker said

The skilled archer and budding journalist knows things won't ever be quite the same, but she is determined to maintain a positive outlook.

"I'm not going to let this stop me," she said.

The family is grateful for an outpouring of support they've received.

"It makes you feel like you're not alone," Jordyn said.

They just hope someone can help them find answers, to finally help Jordyn heal.
