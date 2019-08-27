NC Attorney General Josh Stein to give update on e-cigarette lawsuit

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is expected to announce an update Tuesday morning on the state's lawsuit against the e-cigarette industry.
Stein's office became the first state to sue Juul, the leading e-cigarette manufacturer, back in May. The lawsuit alleges Juul markets and sells its products to young people and misrepresents the danger of nicotine in its products.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is aware of nearly 200 cases of severe lung disease that could be caused by vaping--three of those cases happened in North Carolina.
SEE ALSO: E-Cigarette use among NC high schoolers has increased by more than 800 percent, study says
In addition, vaping may now be linked to its first death after doctors in Illinois announced a death from severe lung illness.
Stein's announcement is scheduled to happen during a conference call at 10 a.m.
