Health & Fitness

NC Attorney General Josh Stein to give update on e-cigarette lawsuit

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is expected to announce an update Tuesday morning on the state's lawsuit against the e-cigarette industry.

Stein's office became the first state to sue Juul, the leading e-cigarette manufacturer, back in May. The lawsuit alleges Juul markets and sells its products to young people and misrepresents the danger of nicotine in its products.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is aware of nearly 200 cases of severe lung disease that could be caused by vaping--three of those cases happened in North Carolina.

SEE ALSO: E-Cigarette use among NC high schoolers has increased by more than 800 percent, study says

In addition, vaping may now be linked to its first death after doctors in Illinois announced a death from severe lung illness.

Stein's announcement is scheduled to happen during a conference call at 10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighe cigarettesvapinglawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 injured in 4 different shootings Monday in Durham
High school volleyball team's bus crashes in NC mountains
Durham high school offers trade skills to students
Teen battles leukemia alone at Duke Hospital; mother stuck in Mexico
2 children killed in Dayton, Ohio crash involving stolen police car
Teen registers voters as they wait in line at Popeyes
School-supply funding remains at recession levels, NCAE says
Show More
Person shot off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
Boy consoles classmate with autism on the first day of school
Mother of 7 died after shielding child from shooting: family
Dangerous Brier Creek intersection to get stoplight
Residents say bug problems persist at Durham's JFK Towers
More TOP STORIES News