'Do the hard work': With NC COVID-19 numbers going wrong way, Dr. Cohen calls for new emphasis on 3 Ws

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen spoke Tuesday in an effort to re-energize North Carolinians and their use of personal safety measures that slow the spread of COVID-19.Cohen warned that the state's coronavirus metrics are headed in the wrong direction. She said she would get into specifics about the numbers Thursday."Our cases are up, our hospitalizations are up, and our early surveillance data is up."For now, she stressed that there was not one event or policy that could be blamed for the rise in COVID-19 cases. Instead, she said she thought that it was because more people were not following health guidelines such as the three Ws: wearing a mask, waiting more than 6 feet apart, washing hands thoroughly."We need to recommit to these actions. Right now, like much of the rest country and the world, our trends are moving in the wrong direction."Cohen was joined by Lynn Minges, President of North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, and Andy Ellen, President of North Carolina Retail Merchants Association.Minges and Ellen emphasized the hard work restaurants and other businesses have done so far to help protect employees and customers. Both said it was important for businesses to stay vigilant and for customers to continue to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines."We can't afford to go backwards. We're counting on you," Minges said.Cohen, Minges and Ellen all spoke about CountOnMeNC.org . That's a website where businesses and patrons can pledge to do their part to keep their selves and their communities safe.The site has a list of businesses that are going the extra mile to follow COVID-19 safety regulations.Durham Parks and Recreation announced that the Edison Johnson Aquatics Center and Campus Hills Pool are now open for lap swim by reservation only.All patrons are required to complete a DPR Wellness Screening Survey and temperature check before entering the facility. While in the facility, patrons must practice social distancing and wear a face mask, except when swimming or showering. Patrons must refrain from interactions with other patrons and any prolonged conversation with staff.The indoor pools will be open on Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sunday. Swimmers can reserve a 45-minute time slot on Monday-Friday from 9:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8: 15 a.m. - 4 p.m. and must arrive at least 15 minutes prior to their reservation timeslot.Patrons must reserve their lap time 24 hours in advance and up to 7 days before. Reservations can be made online.North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,734 more COVID-19 cases. According to the state dashboard, the 7-day trend line for the trajectory of new cases has been increasing through the month of October after dropping and stabilizing in September.The state also reported 20,630 more completed tests, including 20,407 PCR tests and 223 antigen tests. As of Sunday, 7.1% of tests are positive, a sharp increase from the end of last week when the percentage of positive tests dipped closer to 5%.Currently, there are 1,103 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, marking the second day in a row that this metric remained above 1,100 for the first time since August. In the last 24 hours, 344 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted to North Carolina hospitals.43 more people have died from COVID-19. Since the end of March, 3,816 people have died from the virus in North Carolina.The Orange County Health Department is urging those in the community to get a flu shot as we enter flu season."Influenza is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death," Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart said. "Flu vaccines are safe and effective. A flu shot provides protection against contracting the virus and, if you do catch the flu after being vaccinated, it has been shown to dramatically lessen the severity and duration of the illness."The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a flu shot for everyone 6 months and older.Wake County Public School System has released guidelines on students wearing masks for when they head back to the classrooms.The district is urging parents to practice wearing masks with their children now so they're ready to wear a mask at school. All WCPSS students will be required to wear masks while at school and on the bus. Schools will be able to help students with adjusting their mask during the day and give them short breaks outside during the day to take their mask off if needed.As early as Oct. 26, Pre-K through third grade and special education students will be heading back to the classroom part-time in Wake County.Cumberland County Schools are offering meal bundles to families, starting Tuesday. The district will keep providing daily meals to students not participating in these bundles.Lee County schools will discuss a return to the classroom of all remaining students (grades K-1 started Plan B on Monday). Meanwhile, Wayne County Schools is launching a daily COVID-19 dashboard showing positive cases on campuses. The dashboard will be updated every day at 6 p.m.13,827 more COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered in North Carolina for a total of 206,471. This marks the largest weekly increase in patients presumed to be recovered.Because NCDHHS does not track when an individual patient recovers from COVID-19, the agency uses a median recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for hospitalized patients to come up with an estimation of the total number of recovered patients.The number does not reflect the number of patients who are currently infectious.The Lee County Health Department confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases since last Monday, for a total of 1,824 positive cases.The Health Department also reported that 1,581 people have recovered and resumed normal activities.Duke University reported 12 new COVID-19 cases among 15,187 tests administered to students, faculty and staff last week. Of the 12, nine were students and three were faculty or staff members. The percentage of positive tests was 0.079%.Duke has completed 87,657 tests since the beginning of August.The Halifax County Health Department reports 1,157 total positive COVID 19 cases, including 24 new ones since Friday. There have been 22 deaths from COVID-19 countywide -- that's 1.9 percent of cases.North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 27,662 completed tests. After dropping back to 5% at the end of last week, the percentage of positive tests rose to 6%. Health officials would like to see this metric drop below 5%.Currently, 1,109 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 96% of hospitals reporting. Hospitalizations haven't topped 1,100 since Aug. 11, when the state reported 1,122 people hospitalized with the virus. In the last 24 hours, 355 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals statewide. There are 314 adult ICU COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals, the highest number in more than a month.As a reminder, the Wayne County Health Department will not be offering COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, October 14, and Friday, October 16. Staffers are using the week to debrief on the testing site and make any internal changes necessary to better serve residents who visit the free testing site.The Sampson County Health Department reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,476 cases. The number of deaths remains at 28.The Lee County Health Department reports a county resident has died as a result of COVID-19 related complications, the 16th COVID-19 death confirmed in Lee County."First and foremost, I offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who has passed away; this is a difficult time and I ask the community to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," said Heath Cain, LCG Health Director. "We know this virus will impact people differently but this is a reminder that the community needs to remain cautious and observe recommended guidelines to help protect our friends, family and neighbors who may be more susceptible or likely to experience severe symptoms of COVID-19."The coronavirus has hit one part of the arts and entertainment world especially hard, and that's performances of "The Nutcracker."The pandemic has forced the cancellation of performances of the seasonal ballet around the United States and Canada.Carolina Ballet has not released an official word on its annual Nutcracker performance. However, the company's website said it the performance cannot happen live in the theater, some sort of virtual performance will be offered."Our hope is to present the holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, live in the theater. However, if we are unable to do so, we will be preparing to share the performance virtually and we will invite you to watch our dancers rehearse it."Pulling the shows offstage this year is eliminating a major and reliable source of revenue for dance companies that were already reeling financially following the virtual shutdown of their industry.Company directors say the cancellations also affect the marketing role that "Nutcracker" performances play for introducing audiences to the world of dance. Some companies say offering both in-person and streaming productions may become the norm.Monday brings a big development for some students returning to school in Johnston County. Kindergarten and pre-K students will be back in classrooms five days a week, starting Plan A today. Earlier this month, the students returned to the classroom for a few days a week in a staggered reopening.Next week, Johnston County Schools will welcome back more students. First and second-grade students will have the ability to return on Oct. 19, followed by grades 3 through 5 on Oct. 26.The virtual program will be in place in Johnston County through the end of the semester.Meanwhile, all grades in Granville County Schools will move to Plan B, which consists of partial in-person instruction, on Monday.Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing returns to several sites in Wake County on Monday. Tests will be administered at Sunnybrook Parking Deck and Radeas Labs in Wake Forest. For more information on testing, check out Wake County's COVID-19 website