North Carolina farmers say Roundup weed killer gave them cancer

North Carolina farmers believe a popular weed killer is making them sick, and they want the company that makes the product to pay for their treatments.Henry McWaters is one of those farmers. He said Roundup weed killer gave him cancer.The 82-year-old has lived on his tobacco farm in Sanford for more than 60 years. McWaters said he used Roundup for years and the farmers who lease the land around his home have also used it for years and still do."I've sprayed a lot of it around killing weeds myself. They put it in the tractor and go along and spray the ground and all that stuff and kill the weeds," McWaters said.Roundup contains the herbicide glyphosate. McWaters and his attorney believe years of heavy exposure to the chemical led to a diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma last year."He told me I had stage 4 cancer," McWaters said.Bayer, the parent company of Monsanto, said there is no link between cancer and their products, but several people in California have already won claims against the company.Last month a jury awarded a couple more than $2 billion. Back in March , a jury agreed Roundup was linked to a 70-year-old man's cancer. And last year a groundskeeper won $289 million in his case Bayer is appealing all three decisions, but that is not stopping attorneys like Gary Jackson from pursuing legal action. Jackson is with the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. The firm that is representing about a dozen people filing suit against Monsanto."He was around Roundup for many years; he was farming tobacco," Jackson said.When asked to respond to the accusations from McWaters and his attorney, a Bayer spokesperson provided the following statement: