South Stanly High School student, cancer survivor dies of meningitis

STANLY COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) -- A student at South Stanly High School, who was a cancer survivor, has died of bacterial meningitis.
The boy has been identified as 15-year-old Jaden Misenheimer, Spectrum News Charlotte reports.
Jaden was hospitalized and then died Monday.
According to WSOC, Stanly County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said the principal had called the boy's family after several absences, but they said he just had flu-like symptoms.
The health department said the type of meningitis Jaden had does not put others at risk; however, the family plans to use his death to teach others.
A GoFundMe campaign, which was created by Misenheimer's mom Tasha Edwards, said he was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2013 and went into remission in 2015.
The post states that cancer caused issues with him battling pneumonia, which turned into bacterial meningitis and spread to his brain.
"As a parent, I firmly believe it's important for people to know the causes and symptoms of meningitis as well as Hodgkins Lymphoma in all communities."
Funds from the campaign will go toward his funeral expenses.
