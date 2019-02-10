HEALTH & FITNESS

North Carolina school system cancels classes because of a flu outbreak

WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. --
A North Carolina school system is canceling classes because of a flu outbreak.

Ashe County Public Schools announced Thursday that classes are canceled for both students and staff Friday because of a local increase in flu cases. Superintendent Phyllis Yates says 452 students were out sick from the system's five schools and early learning center. Another 38 students who came to school were sent home.

Yates also says 30 teachers are out sick and substitutes couldn't be found to replace them.

Yates said work crews will deep clean and disinfect the schools on Friday with hopes of reopening on Monday. All local sports activities are canceled, but she added that Ashe County High School could play games outside the county if the host school wants them to come.

