Coronavirus outbreak forces NC State student to end study abroad semester early, return to self-quarantine

Pittman recently returned to her home in Mooresville after NCSU suspended all study abroad programs in the country due to the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. Eleven people have died in the United States and countries in Asia and the Middle East have significantly restricted travel.
Last Friday, NCSU prohibited university-related travel to CDC-designated Level 2 and Level 3 countries for the virus.
"When I got out that email, I was definitely really sad," Pittman told WSOC.
She said she flew back home but did not go through any health checkpoints. She said she flew from Italy to Toronto and then to Raleigh. None of the airports checked temperatures of passengers or did any type of health screening.
Once back home, Pittman followed the advice of her university and is currently self-quarantined in Mooresville. She said she has not experienced any illness symptoms
On Thursday, UNC-Chapel Hill announced travel restrictions for its students. "As of right now, I'm just trying to stay inside and not expose myself to other people, just in case."
It was discovered that a Wake County man dined at a nearby Cameron Village restaurant last weekend after unknowingly contracting coronavirus,