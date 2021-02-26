NC YMCA says protocols to prevent COVID-19 spread are working

More than 1 million visits to 96 Ys across NC in Dec-Jan but only 38 cases of #COVID-19 reported - a positivity rate of just .0038%. Our Ys have strict safety & cleaning protocols in place, and masks indoors at all times. #YSafe #SocialResponsibility https://t.co/o9RpScKgSj pic.twitter.com/Iy1xst4iUE — NC Alliance of YMCAs (@NCYMCAAlliance) February 25, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs released new data Thursday to show that the health protocols put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are apparently working.There are 96 YMCA locations across the state. In December and January, they hosted more than 1 million visits. During that time only 38 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the YMCA.YMCA leaders said they are dedicated to member and employee safety and work to exceed state, local and CDC guidelines."The study shows that our Ys' efforts to maintain safety and sanitation in our facilities is working," said Sherée Vodicka, CEO of the NC Alliance of YMCAs. "Even as our state faced its highest COVID numbers, the Ys successfully minimized COVID cases by adhering to strict protocols."The study found no clusters in YMCA fitness centers."We are grateful to our members who have partnered with us to wear masks indoors, practice social distancing and keep hands and surfaces clean," Vodicka said. "Together, we are protecting each other and keeping Ys open for business."The centers offered opportunities to exercise as well as remote learning support for close to 9,700 children at 129 sites.The YMCA collectively served or delivered more than 835,000 meals to those in need and made nearly 90,000 wellness checks on seniors and others at risk since the start of the pandemic.