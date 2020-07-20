More than 100,000 people in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
2:45 p.m.
Wake County has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at BellaRose Nursing & Rehab, located at 200 BellaRose Lake Way in Garner.
1:55 p.m.
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) will begin waiving road tests for qualified drivers who are 18 or older, starting Wednesday.
These drivers must have an appointment at a license office, which can be made online on the NCDOT website. They would select "Driver License - First Time" as the type of appointment, then pick an office and select a date and time.
At the time of the appointment, drivers must present all of the required documentation for a new driver as described on the New Drivers page on the NCDMV website and those that verify eligibility of the conditions below. Per the Governor's executive order, all customers must wear a facial covering or mask, and they are also subject to pre-screening health questions.
The waiver is allowed under new emergency administrative rules language that states "during a pandemic where an executive order is in place, the requirement of a road test may be waived if previous driver training and/or safe driving records can be established."
"The Division has been very thoughtful in protecting the health of our customers and examiners and ensuring the safety of the driving public," said NC DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup. "With the uncertainty of when road tests can safely resume, we are taking this step to help qualified drivers gain the license they need for jobs, school and their families."
The waiver will be available to drivers who need a regular Class C license and meet at least one of these conditions:
- Currently hold a Level I permit, are at least 18 years old, and meet all requirements to obtain the Level II Limited Provisional License including not being convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.
- Have received training and passed a driving course from a certified N.C. driving school approved by the Division within the previous 12 months and have not been convicted of a motor vehicle moving violation, seat belt infraction or unlawful use of a mobile phone.
- Previously held a N.C. driver's license that has not been expired more than one renewal cycle and was in good standing at the time of expiration.
- For drivers who are 18-65 years old - not expired more than eight years.
- For drivers who are 66 or older - not expired more than five years.
- Are from any other state, district or territory that has N.C. license reciprocity. They must provide their most recent license and a certified five-year driving record
Drivers who qualify for the waiver will be issued a license of the appropriate length for their age, either eight or five years. Waivers under this special provision do not apply to drivers who are governed by Legal Presence or Lawful Status or drivers in the Medical Review program.
This waiver will remain in place until DMV resumes road tests, which is anticipated when the state reaches Phase 3 of its reopening.
1:25 p.m.
In an effort to provide more localized information about hospital capacity, NCDHHS added a new feature to its COVID-19 dashboard to include hospitalizations and available beds by region across North Carolina.
As DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has repeatedly said, the region including Charlotte and Mecklenburg County has the highest number of hospitalizations in the state, with 317 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in 94% of hospitals reporting. The region currently has 76 available ICU beds and 783 available inpatient beds.
However, the regions including Wake and Durham counties have fewer available beds should hospitalizations increase. Currently, there are 87 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region including Wake, Johnston, Franklin, Lee and Harnett counties, with 100% of hospitals reporting. In the region, there are 42 available ICU beds and 350 available inpatient beds.
In the region including Durham, Granville, Person, Vance, Caswell and Robeson counties, 124 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, but only 63% of hospitals are reporting. Additionally, the region only has 14 available ICU beds and 318 available inpatient beds.
The region that includes Orange, Alamance, Warren, Moore, Hoke, Cumberland, Sampson and Montgomery counties reported 123 hospitalizations with 91% of hospitals reporting. There are currently 108 available ICU beds and 626 available inpatient beds in the region.
12:05 p.m.
More than 100,000 people in North Carolina have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in March.
New numbers released Monday from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services listed the number of laboratory-confirmed cases at 101,046. That's an increase of 1,268 from Sunday.
The state reported 29,024 completed tests, notching the number of completed tests up to 1,423,888.
The number of patients currently in the hospital (1,086) decreased by 29. While the number of people who died from the virus (1,642) increased by 8.
The percentage of tests that came back positive on July 19 is currently at 7%. That is the lowest percent positive in more than a month. However, that number can change as more tests taken on that day are reported to the system in the coming days and weeks.
11:25 a.m.
More than 67,000 students have applied for Wake County Public School System's Virtual Academy.
WCPSS made the announcement Monday morning on Twitter.
The school district is the largest in the state, with more than 160,000 students.
District leaders are already hinting that all students may be required to start the school year in the Virtual Academy. The school board is set to make an official decision on that Tuesday.
If WCPSS opts to start the upcoming school year with only virtual classes, registration for Virtual Academy will be extended.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Monday is the deadline to register for Wake County's Virtual Academy. The option allows students to learn completely online this fall. As of Thursday night, 38,000 students had signed up for the academy.
Students in the Wake County Public School System may all start the school year in virtual classes whether they sign up for the all-online option or not. School Board Chairman Keith Sutton told ABC11 on Thursday that he was "strongly considering" starting the year without holding any in person classes.
Neighboring school systems such as Durham and Orange counties as well as Chapel Hill-Carrboro City have made the decision to proceed with Plan C for the first few weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
One private school, Thales Academy, is expected to reopen to students for in-person learning Monday. In a statement, the academy said it believes providing an in-person education is of utmost importance for the well-being of their students. The academy finished last school year virtually.
Morrisville is handing out free face masks Monday. Residents can pick up their masks from noon to 1 p.m. at Crosstimbers Apartments (900 Golden Horseshoe Circle). Free drive-thru COVID-19 tests are available at the Wake County Commons Building on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A judge is listening to arguments this week about whether the COVID-19 pandemic demands changes to North Carolina's voting systems this fall. U.S. District Judge William Osteen scheduled a hearing starting Monday involving a lawsuit by two voting advocacy groups and several citizens who fear current rules threaten their health if they want to vote.
The plaintiffs want Osteen to block several voting restrictions now. A new state law already eases absentee ballot rules and directs that an online portal be created to file applications. Similar virus-related voting lawsuits have been filed in North Carolina and other states.
North Carolina has just under 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 99, 778. Starting Monday, stores like Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Kohl's are requiring customers to wear masks at all locations. Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday issued a mandatory mask requirement across North Carolina in June.
SUNDAY
7:16 p.m.
Durham County health officials report a total of 5,072 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday evening, up 62 from Sunday.
In the past day, health officials report one person has died from virus-related complications.
5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 67 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening, raising the county total number of cases to 8,800.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina is reporting 1,820 more COVID-19 cases since Saturday, bringing the total to 99,778 statewide. This is the first time a daily case increase has been below 2,000 since Wednesday.
With 86 percent of hospitals reporting, 1,115 cases are currently being hospitalized. That's down 39 from Saturday.
Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
According to data from NCDHHS, 523 ICU beds and 4,492 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
The percent positive test rate is currently 9 percent. The rate has fluctuated between 8 and 10 percent over the past few weeks.
Five more people have died from the virus, bringing the state death total to 1,634.
The state has completed 15,721 more tests, bringing the total to 1,394,864 tests completed.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have 3,712,445 been confirmed in the United States.
SATURDAY
7:14 p.m.
Durham County has surpassed 5,000 total COVID-19 cases.
As of Saturday evening, Durham County health officials report 5,011 total COVID-19 cases, up 67 from Friday.
5:02 p.m.
Wake County health officials report 8,668 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday evening, up 141 from Friday
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 97,958 total cases of COVID-19, up 2,481 since Friday in the highest daily case increase to date. The previous high was July 11 with 2,462.
There are 26 less hospitalized cases being reported, bringing the total to 1,154.
There have been 23 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,629 throughout the state.
In total, 1,379,143 tests have been completed as the state continues to exceed testing goals.
The total percent positive of tests is currently 9 percent. The rate has been fluctuating between 8 and 10 percent over the past few weeks.
With 90 percent of hospitals reporting, 480 ICU beds and 4,125 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
7:30 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 3,647,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.