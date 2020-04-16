Health & Fitness

NC State fashion student makes hundreds of masks to help medical employees, essential workers

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Peyton Henderson was supposed to launch her fashion business, Peyton Henderson Designs, the week of April 11.

"Due to Coronavirus and other things, that's not going to happen."

The senior at North Carolina State is a fashion major. She's set to graduate in May.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hiccup in her entrepreneurial plans. Instead, the aspiring designer is switching gears: making masks for healthcare and essential workers for free.

RELATED | Cary family makes homemade masks, donates money to food shuttle

She told Facebook what she was doing, expecting a few donations to continue to fund her efforts. "I was expecting $300 at the most."

Her expectations far exceeded when more than triple that came in.

"It's crazy how awesome everybody's been about it."

Peyton is now working with other NC State fashion students to sew masks.

RELATED | Grassroots movement "MasksNOW" producing thousands of masks nationwide, 10,000 in North Carolina

"We bought a lot of fabric last night," she said. "We can probably make 600 total."

If you want to make a donation to Peyton so she can continue to make masks, her Venmo is PeytonHenderson20.

RELATED | How to make face masks from materials found at home
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighwake countync state universitycharitycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake Co. man dies from COVID-19, county's 1st death
Stimulus cash, goodwill help Raleigh mom on the brink of homelessness
Antibody test shows some Wake Co. first responders had COVID-19, didn't know it
Gov. Cooper outlines how NC would reopen economy
What you need to know about the extended 2020 tax deadline
NC congressman pitches possible ideas for reopening the state
Fire academy training continues for Cumberland Co. high schoolers
Show More
What is herd immunity? Answers to your COVID-19 questions
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Government nears lending limit on small business relief program
Harnett deputies shut down gym operating during pandemic
UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against COVID-19 benefits
More TOP STORIES News