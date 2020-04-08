Nearly 90 coronavirus cases concentrated at 2 North Carolina care facilities

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two care facilities in North Carolina have become hotspots for COVID-19.According to Gov. Roy Cooper, 60 patients at a nursing facility in Orange County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus; seven of those are now in the hospital and two have died. Then in Moore County, a long-term care and rehabilitation center has had 29 residents and staff members test positive.North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state would not identify the Orange County nursing home where the positive tests have occurred. She said the facility has been notifying families of the patients who have tested positive.Cohen said they first became aware of cases at the Orange County nursing home in early April.On April 2, Orange County Health Department identified 2 positive cases of the virus at the nursing home PruittHealth - Carolina Point. A resident at that facility had to be hospitalized for treatment.It's unclear at this time whether PruittHealth is the facility that has 60 positive COVID-19 cases.Meanwhile, in Moore County, the county health department identified Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center as a location where 29 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified.A staff member at the facility tested positive during the weekend. Following that, the 96 residents and 115 staff members were all tested. So far 26 residents and five staff members have tested positive.All residents at the facility that have tested positive for the virus have been isolated from others. None of the residents have exhibited any severe symptoms or signs of respiratory distress.The Moore County Health Department said the number of positive cases remains preliminary as not all test results have come back yet.