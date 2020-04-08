Coronavirus

Nearly 90 coronavirus cases concentrated at 2 North Carolina care facilities

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two care facilities in North Carolina have become hotspots for COVID-19.

According to Gov. Roy Cooper, 60 patients at a nursing facility in Orange County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus; seven of those are now in the hospital and two have died. Then in Moore County, a long-term care and rehabilitation center has had 29 residents and staff members test positive.

LATEST: Coronavirus pandemic in North Carolina

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state would not identify the Orange County nursing home where the positive tests have occurred. She said the facility has been notifying families of the patients who have tested positive.

Cohen said they first became aware of cases at the Orange County nursing home in early April.



On April 2, Orange County Health Department identified 2 positive cases of the virus at the nursing home PruittHealth - Carolina Point. A resident at that facility had to be hospitalized for treatment.

It's unclear at this time whether PruittHealth is the facility that has 60 positive COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, in Moore County, the county health department identified Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center as a location where 29 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified.

A staff member at the facility tested positive during the weekend. Following that, the 96 residents and 115 staff members were all tested. So far 26 residents and five staff members have tested positive.



All residents at the facility that have tested positive for the virus have been isolated from others. None of the residents have exhibited any severe symptoms or signs of respiratory distress.

The Moore County Health Department said the number of positive cases remains preliminary as not all test results have come back yet.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countymoore countynchealthnursing homecoronaviruscovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Young girl who pioneered CBD for epilepsy dies of COVID-19
Try this virtual whiskey class!
COVID-19 outbreaks at 18 long-term care facilities, NC officials say
H-E-B is now selling meals from your favorite restaurants!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 outbreaks at 18 long-term care facilities, NC officials say
Central NC under slight risk for severe weather
Harris Teeter to limit number of customers inside stores
Wake senior donates 50 Easter baskets to Durham kids amid COVID-19
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
'GMA' mourns beloved camera operator who died of coronavirus
Show More
Goldsboro Fire Department issues challenge to first responders
Dad arrested in front of daughter for social distancing violation
Emergency response requirements temporarily changed in Durham
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
NYC virus deaths exceed 4,000, topping toll for 9/11 attacks
More TOP STORIES News