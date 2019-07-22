Health & Fitness

Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks for risk of eye damage

By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES
Neutrogena has recalled its popular Light Therapy Acne Mask citing a "theoretical risk of eye injury."

"For a small subset of the population with certain underlying eye conditions, as well as for users taking medications which could enhance ocular photosensitivity, there is a theoretical risk of eye injury," the brand wrote in a statement.

The mask, which is designed to fight breakouts, uses blue light therapy to target acne-causing bacteria and red light therapy to reduce inflammation.

It became a popular selfie mask that beauty enthusiasts on Instagram, as well as celebrities, have raved about.

Neutrogena said that it had announced the recall out of an abundance of caution, and the brand said it believes the product to be safe when used once per day as directed.

"Reports of visual effects associated with the use of the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask are rare, generally mild and transient," the brand wrote in a statement.

Neutrogena has also advised on their website to stop using and contact a healthcare professional if any visual discomfort is experienced.

You can call their Consumer Care line at 1-800-582-4048 Monday to Friday (9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. EST) regarding a refund if you already have the mask.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$12M cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in NC
How to turn your used, high-end clothing and accessories into cash
Lexington man kills rabid fox with hammer
'Freak accident' kills Raleigh man at Oak Island beach
30-year-old man killed in motorcycle-involved crash in Durham
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
Show More
Mom says IN water park told her to stop breastfeeding in public
Officer rides mechanical bull as he responds to noise complaint
Man charged in I-40 crash that injured Raleigh police officer
2 North Carolina 'history on a stick' signs found
Woman dies in motorcycle-involved crash in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News