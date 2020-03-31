Coronavirus California

Coronavirus pandemic: New model predicts when deaths, hospitalizations will peak in California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- A new model from a University of Washington medical research group predicts when the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic will reach its climax in each state.

In California, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that day will come around April 25.

RELATED: Newsom calls for all healthcare workers to help during COVID-19 pandemic

The model suggests the state will see 100 deaths related to COVID-19 every day starting on April 25, before the death rate slowly starts to decline at the beginning of May.

The model also projects the number of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators that will be needed to treat the novel coronavirus. IHME predicts that at "peak resource use," currently projected for April 26, California hospitals will need 10,468 beds, 1,564 ICU beds and 1,252 ventilators. If those projections turn out to be correct, California will not have any shortage of hospital beds. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on California companies to make new and refurbish old ventilators to keep up with projected demand.

RELATED: Coronavirus Safety: Expert explains recommendations for wearing masks

The situation is much more dire in New York, predicts IHME. The model suggest New York state will reach its peak death rate in just 10 days, hitting nearly 800 deaths per day starting April 10. According to the research group, New York will far surpass its hospital bed and ICU bed capacity.

See the full projections from IHME here. The model was most recently updated Monday morning, and will continue to be adjusted based on real-time data.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Firefighters, police bring birthday surprise to 2 kids amid coronavirus crisis
California mariachi school teaches online during COVID-19 pandemic
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
Boy's death no longer counted among LA County's coronavirus total
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: GoTriangle bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
How's North Carolina doing with social distancing? We've got the data
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Fayetteville mayor to implement city-wide curfew to fight COVID-19
Apex man can't visit wife who's in ICU with coronavirus
What stores are doing to keep you safe while you shop
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Show More
Finances: 4 things to focus on during these times of coronavirus
Could this be a solution to the ventilator shortage in hospitals?
How to keep kids mentally healthy during COVID-19 crisis
What could happen in Wake Co. without physical distancing
Durham distillery makes 100 gallons of hand sanitizer
More TOP STORIES News