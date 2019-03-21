Health & Fitness

New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk

EMBED <>More Videos

A new study has uncovered a correlation between hot tea and cancer.

By
A new study has uncovered a correlation between hot tea and cancer.

Researchers found that tea drinkers who liked their beverage to be warmer than 140 degrees Fahrenheit and drank more than two large cups a day have a 90 percent greater risk of esophageal cancer when compared to those who drank less tea at cooler temperatures.

Previous research had already found a link between drinking hot tea and esophageal cancer, but this study published Wednesday, in the International Journal of Cancer, is the first to pinpoint a specific temperature.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more them 13,000 new cases of esophageal cancer will be diagnosed in men and nearly 4,000 new cases in women in the United States in 2019.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessteasstudycancer
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6 months of child support wrongly deducted from Raleigh man's paycheck
Raleigh business struggling after thief steals thousands in equipment
Lawsuit: Olive Garden stuffed mushrooms severely burned woman, 'death was imminent'
Diana Keel's husband due in court as warrants reveal new information
North Dakota State holds off NC Central 78-74 in First Four
Trump on John McCain's funeral: 'I didn't get thank you'
New bill introduced to modernize sexual assault laws
Show More
Bible survives two fires at two different churches
All American Marathon remains tradition for local military family
Hurricane names 'Florence' and 'Michael' retired
Former UNC chancellor Carol Folt to become next president of USC
Chatham Co. neighborhood aims to keep out another concrete company
More TOP STORIES News