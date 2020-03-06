Coronavirus New York Update: 19 confirmed NYC coronavirus cases, more than 140 statewide

Eight patients of the 142 are being treated in the hospital.
Cuomo has stressed that most people who become infected will have mild symptoms. Some 6% of the patients are hospitalized, Cuomo said. Some have needed intensive care.
Among those testing positive for coronavirus is Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority, the bi-state agency that runs the NY-area airports and seaports, Cuomo said.
Cuomo also said that schools in New Rochelle "would be closed for weeks" because of the outbreak there. He did not elaborate on specifics.
Meanwhile, the governor unveiled the state's own line of hand sanitizer, to be provided to government agencies, schools, prisons and transit workers. Sanitizer have been running short - or running out - in shops and online markets.
MARCH 9, 2020
11:30 A.M.
New Rochelle schools could be closed for weeks
Schools in the Westchester County coronavirus hotspot of New Rochelle could remain closed for weeks, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.
The decision to close the schools, which could be made as soon as today, is based on CDC advise on how to address hot spots.
It comes just a day after New Rochelle Schools reiterated their plan to keep the schools open.
Confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus have led to a small but growing number of universities and schools shutting their doors -- and Cuomo said more closures will come.
He announced Monday that any school where a student tests positive will be closed for at least 24 hours for assessment.
Some other school districts, including Scarsdale in Westchester County and Shoreham-Wading River on Long Island, have also closed for various lengths of time. So have some private schools and colleges.
11:30 A.M.
New cases on Long Island
There are six new cases reported in Nassau County, for a total of 17.
In Suffolk County, One patient is in isolation at the hospital. Condition is improving. He is at stony brook Southampton hospital. Suspected community spread. Bellone will not confirm where man is from.
35 individuals being monitored under voluntary home isolation. 22 students are in isolation at Stony Brook Southampton campus. They came from studying abroad. They will be in Isolation for 12 more days. Students were screened. None is symptomatic.
18 people have been tested throughout the county for coronavirus.
7:30 A.M.
Hofstra University cancels classes this week
In an abundance of caution, Hofstra University is cancelling in-person classes, including law and medicine, for the upcoming week, beginning on Monday 3/9. A student contacted the Student Health and Counseling Center reporting flu-like symptoms, after attending a conference where an attendee has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The student is being tested, and is in isolation.
MARCH 8, 2020
9:30 P.M.
Columbia University suspends classes
Columbia University is suspending classes on Monday and Tuesday, that includes Barnard College. A member of the community has been quarantined as a result of exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the university said.
The decision to suspend classes does not mean that the University is shutting down. All non-classroom activities, including research, will continue in accordance with the new travel and events restrictions announced recently.
5:00 p.m.
Mayor de Blasio: Stay off the subway if you are sick
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's public health apparatus "is already planning on the assumption that we will be at hundreds of cases over the next two or three weeks."
The Mayor stressed that people should take extra precautions if they are sick.
"If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to a public event. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going to work. If you are sick, you shouldn't be going on the subway," he said.
Mayor de Blasio said the city will offer loans and grants to small businesses that suffer a decrease in sales or difficulty retaining employees due to the outbreak.
201 tests in New York City have come back negative, according to Mayor de Blasio.
2:00 p.m.
Cuomo: Coronavirus caseload rises to 105 in New York state
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 105 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York state. That's up from 89 on Saturday, when Cuomo declared a state of emergency to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of more workers. The largest concentration of cases in New York is in suburban Westchester County just north of New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city could have hundreds of cases over the next few weeks.
Gov. Cuomo criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not being ready for this type outbreak. He called on the CDC to allow private laboratories to do testing to greatly expand the number of tests that can be done.
"The more positives you identify, the more you can isolate people and stop the spread," Cuomo said.
Cuomo spoke Sunday at Northwell Health Imaging at the Center for Advanced Medicine in North New Hyde Park, which he called one of the most sophisticated testing labs in the country.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has flu-like symptoms ranging from mild to severe, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC advises those who are mildly ill with the virus to stay home and avoid public areas to avoid spreading it.
"There's more fear, more anxiety than the facts would justify," Cuomo said. "Most people have mild symptoms and don't get hospitalized."
The disease is more dangerous for vulnerable people such as the elderly, those with compromised immune systems and those with other medical frailties, he said.
MARCH 7, 2020
1:00 P.M.
Cuomo declares emergency as NY's coronavirus cases reach 89
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that New York state's coronavirus caseload has risen over the past day from 44 to 89. That prompted him to declare a state of emergency on Saturday to bolster the medical response to the outbreak.
Cuomo says the largest concentration of cases is in Westchester County. The county in the New York City metropolitan area now has 70 cases.
The outbreak there has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine earlier in the week after a person in its community was hospitalized with the illness.
No one has died from the new virus in the state.
There are 44 people in mandatory quarantine across the state, including 33 in Westchester, nine in NYC and one in Nassau County.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
