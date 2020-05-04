Coronavirus

New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases on Monday

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, marking a significant moment that indicated the country's bold strategy of trying to eliminate the virus was working.

It was the first time since the outbreak took hold in mid-March that the country has reported zero new cases.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the figures were clearly encouraging and a cause for celebration but it won't be known until later this week if new cases continue to pop up in the community.

New Zealand closed its borders and imposed a strict monthlong lockdown after the outbreak began.

The lockdown rules were eased a little last week to help reopen the economy, but many restrictions remain in place. Many businesses -including most retail stores and sit-down restaurants - remain closed, most school children are learning from home, and people are required to maintain social distancing.

New Zealand has reported nearly 1,500 cases of the virus and 20 deaths.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than half of Goldsboro prison inmates test positive for COVID-19
LATEST: DMV license and registration expiration dates extended
Houston flight attendant sings to help nervous passengers
The Optimist is the coffee shop Raleigh needs right now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: DMV license and registration expiration dates extended
Northbound lanes of I-85 closed in Orange County
Car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside in Durham over the weekend
Suspect who shot Spring Lake officers identified
22-year-old charged with murder in Saturday morning Durham shooting
What the North Carolina coronavirus relief package means for you
The Optimist is the coffee shop Raleigh needs right now
Show More
Northgate Mall to close permanently
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
Texas principal drives 800 miles to visit graduating seniors
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
More TOP STORIES News