U.S. & WORLD

'I was robbed of my daughter': SD news anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death to raise awareness about opioid crisis

EMBED </>More Videos

KELO-TV anchor Angela Kennecke lost her 21-year-old daughter Emily to a fentanyl overdose in May. This week, she returned to the air to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and call for change. (Angela Kennecke)

Danny Clemens
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota --
A South Dakota news anchor is going public with the story of her own daughter's overdose death to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse.

Angela Kennecke, an anchor at KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, lost her daughter Emily to a fentanyl overdose on May 16. At the time of her death, Emily, a 21-year-old woman, had what would be considered six times a therapeutic dose of fentanyl for a large man in her system, an autopsy report found.

Kennecke wrote on KELO's website that she suspected her daughter was attracted to drug culture and knew something was "seriously wrong." The family was planning an intervention, and Emily was supposed to be checked into a treatment program just days after her death.

Kennecke remembered her daughter as "the most amazing kid in the world" who was intellectually and artistically gifted.

"As a mom, I have a hole in my heart that will always be there. It is never going to heal. I have other children that I love. I have a husband that I love. But nothing and nobody can replace the loss of my oldest child," Kennecke wrote.

"I was robbed of my daughter. I was simply robbed," she added.

After a leave of absence, Kennecke returned to the air this week to share her story with viewers and shed light on the opioid crisis.


"My only hope in the face of such devastating loss is that Emily's story, my family's personal tragedy, can be a catalyst for change," she said. "If 72,000 people were dying a year from any other cause, we would be uniting to end the suffering of so many families, so many mothers."

Kennecke has established Emily's Hope, a fund to offset the cost of treatment for those struggling with substance abuse at the Avera Addiction Care Center in Sioux Falls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfentanylopioidsu.s. & worldfamilyparentingSouth Dakota
U.S. & WORLD
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect
Travelers to Texas warned of measles exposure
Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Travelers to Texas warned of measles exposure
These glasses may help slow down or prevent nearsightedness in kids
Video shows bed bug infestation on Philadelphia bus seat
Woman says taking selfies saved her life
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Florence heading toward East Coast, exact path unknown
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect
Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Durham
Subway stop reopens at World Trade Center for first time since 9/11
Expect fewer parking spots at RDU due to repaving project
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
$5.3 million home wrecked after Airbnb rental
Show More
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Florence
Florence weakens to a tropical storm, but expected to strengthen
One person hurt in overnight Durham car crash
UNC on alert ahead of another possible Silent Sam protest
Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26
More News