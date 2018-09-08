<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4183997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

KELO-TV anchor Angela Kennecke lost her 21-year-old daughter Emily to a fentanyl overdose in May. This week, she returned to the air to raise awareness about the opioid crisis and call for change. (Angela Kennecke)