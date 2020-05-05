Nike sending 30,000 pairs of Air Zoom Pulse shoes to health care workers across America

Medical workers are on their feet more than ever these days and Nike is thanking them for battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to its website, Nike is partnering with Good360 to donate 30,000 pairs of its Air Zoom Pulse to medical centers and hospitals in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Memphis. Nike says the donation is a showing of gratitude to healthcare professionals.
The shoe is designed for someone on their feet for long shifts.
The sneaker giant is also sending 2,500 pairs to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and in Belgium. Nike also has 95,000 pairs of mild compression socks going to New York and Los Angeles.
