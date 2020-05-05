Coronavirus

Nike sending 30,000 pairs of Air Zoom Pulse shoes to health care workers across America

Medical workers are on their feet more than ever these days and Nike is thanking them for battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, Nike is partnering with Good360 to donate 30,000 pairs of its Air Zoom Pulse to medical centers and hospitals in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Memphis. Nike says the donation is a showing of gratitude to healthcare professionals.

The shoe is designed for someone on their feet for long shifts.

The sneaker giant is also sending 2,500 pairs to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris and in Belgium. Nike also has 95,000 pairs of mild compression socks going to New York and Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscharitycoronavirusnikefeel gooddonationscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than half of Goldsboro prison inmates test positive for COVID-19
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Road lined with signs to honor class of 2020 seniors
LATEST: Competing protests about reopening NC scheduled in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Competing protests about reopening NC scheduled in Raleigh
40,000 pounds of chicken being given away at Fayetteville church
Road lined with signs to honor class of 2020 seniors
Teen drowns in Jordan Lake, deputies say
Stores shocked as Northgate Mall announces permanent closure
Shop Local Raleigh helping businesses shift online during COVID-19
Fayetteville print store keeping busy with 'Class 2020' sign sales
Show More
OBX woman undergoes rare 3rd double-lung transplant at Duke
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Video: Women dressed as nurses steal porch packages in Washington
I-85 lanes reopen in Orange County hours after truck fire, explosion
75-year-old charged in 109 mph chase on I-95
More TOP STORIES News