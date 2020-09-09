Health & Fitness

No trick-or-treating in Los Angeles this Halloween, county health officials say

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- A traditional Halloween with trick-or-treaters going door-to-door for candy will not be allowed in Los Angeles this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

County health officials have released guidelines for Halloween this year that include restrictions of some of the holiday's most basic traditions.

LA Halloween restrictions:

  • No door-to-door trick-or-treating. Officials say "it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors."

  • No "trunk or treating" either. Children will similarly not be allowed to collect treats going car-to-car as an alternative to door-to-door.

  • No parties. The county says gatherings with non-household members are not allowed, not even outdoors.

  • No carnivals, festivals, live entertainment or haunted houses.


    • It was not immediately clear what penalties might be imposed for violations of the Halloween restrictions.

    What is allowed

  • Online parties and contests for costumes or pumpkin carving, for example.

  • Car parades. For example, with people dressing in costume or decorating their vehicles and driving by socially distanced judges.

    • Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters. Those venues already have to comply with protocols for social distancing, sanitation and the wearing of face masks.

    Other changes to Halloween events and attractions have already been announced. For example, Universal Studios has canceled its popular Halloween Horror Nights event.

    A Haunted Hayride has been moved and re-imagined as a drive-up experience.

    Another event, known as "Halloween at Descanso," will be held with pumpkin displays and a hay maze, with social-distancing measures in place.
