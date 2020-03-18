Outer Banks closed to tourists due to coronavirus concerns

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Citing concerns about the novel coronavirus, Dare County officials issued an emergency order banning visitors from North Carolina's Outer Banks on Tuesday.
In a statement from the Dare County Emergency Management Joint Information Center, officials said they will set up checkpoints at all entrances to the county. No visitors will be allowed access.
ABC News reported the mandate is not an evacuation order. Emergency workers, business owners and Dare County residents will still be allowed to enter the area. However, they have to present a permit to pass through checkpoints.
In addition, visitors will not be allowed to drive through Dare County to access Currituck County, Hyde County or Tyrell County. People who live, work or own property in those counties will be able to get through, however.
Currently, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has not reported any cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Dare County.
