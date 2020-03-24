Coronavirus

UK coronavirus patient has urgent warning for anyone not taking virus seriously

A UK woman recovering from the novel coronavirus gave an urgent warning from the intensive care unit to people who still are not taking the virus seriously.

Tara Langston, 39, spent 10 days in the hospital and was on oxygen for eight days.

"If anyone, anyone is thinking of taking any chances, just take a look at me. I'm in the intensive care unit. I can't breathe without this," she says between coughing fits in the video.

Langston is a former smoker but has no other underlying conditions.

"Please, none of you take any chances. I mean it," she continues. "Because if it gets really bad then you're going to end up here, OK?"

Though she is now out of intensive care, when she filmed the video she was not yet able to breathe without oxygen and assistance.

Langston was still hospitalized when her video warning went viral, but is now home with her husband and daughters to finish recovering.

Langston is a former smoker but has no other underlying conditions.

Though she is now out of intensive care, when she filmed the video she was not yet able to breathe on her own.

"I can't breathe without this," she said in the video.

Langston is now doing better and is home with her husband and daughters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessviral videoworld newscoronavirushospitalsu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Triangle athletes, coaches wait as Tokyo Olympics announcement looms
'God knew:' Fayetteville church donates 7,000 masks found in storage
Retired health workers come back to work amid COVID-19 crisis
What to learn from family under COVID-19 quarantine in Italy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Shaw grad student tests positive; 66 cases in Wake County
What to learn from family under COVID-19 quarantine in Italy
'God knew:' Fayetteville church donates 7,000 masks found in storage
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
Durham man describes recovering from COVID-19
Retired health workers come back to work amid COVID-19 crisis
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Show More
No, there's not a national lockdown: A look at debunked rumors
Business owners answer call for N-95 mask donations
Durham K-9 finds $3.5M worth cocaine in storage unit
Italy records smaller increase in coronavirus cases for 2nd day
16-year-old, 21-year-old ID'd as 2 killed in Cumberland Co. shooting
More TOP STORIES News