U.S. & WORLD

Norovirus outbreak sickens 475 on Oasis of the Seas

EMBED </>More Videos

Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Oasis of the Seas. Victor Oquendo reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 11, 2019.

MIAMI --
Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas is returning to a Florida port a day early and giving passengers full refunds of their fare after 475 guests and crew members were hit with an outbreak of Norovirus as it sailed to Jamaica.

Cruise line spokesman Owen Torres told The Associated Press "we think the right thing to do is get everyone home early rather than have guests worry about their health."

He says the ship will return to Port Canaveral on Saturday. It sailed from there Sunday on a seven-day Caribbean cruise.

Passengers took to social media on Wednesday, tweeting they were forced to stay onboard after docking in Falmouth, Jamaica, for what was supposed to be a day of excursions.

Torres says returning a day early gives the cruise line "more time to completely clean and sanitize the ship" before it sails again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldcruise shipvirushealthcheck
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Stamp price to increase on Jan. 27
Timeline: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hospitals keep young visitors away to prevent spread of flu
Flu responsible for 16 NC deaths so far this season
Cumberland County man battling ALS is source of strength for family
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman and baby dead, man injured in Durham shooting, police say
Temperatures in central North Carolina are lower than average
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Stamp price to increase on Jan. 27
Venomous Portuguese men-of-war wash up on NC beach
Timeline: Missing teen Jayme Closs' kidnapping, discovery
IBM to lay off over 300 in Durham after closure of subsidiary
Hemp company's warehouse catches fire in Franklin County
Show More
Hospitals keep young visitors away to prevent spread of flu
Lost teddy bear gets luxury stay at hotel in Hawaii
US approved thousands of child bride requests, AP reports
Police radio traffic reveals moments after Raleigh officer was shot
Some Jeep, Dodge diesel owners owed $3,000, NC Attorney General says
More News