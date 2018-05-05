HEALTH & FITNESS

North Carolina flu-related deaths reach modern-day record

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
State officials say flu-related deaths in North Carolina have reached a modern-day record this season.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that one person died from flu in the past week, bringing this season's statewide total to 379 deaths.

Most of those were among people age 65 and older.

Cary girl dies just days after flu diagnosis
A 6-year-old Cary girl diagnosed with the flu on Tuesday died Friday night after being rushed by ambulance from her home to WakeMed in Raleigh. Her devastated parents hope others heed their message of the importance of getting flu shots.


This season's total is much higher than either the 2016-17 or 2014-15 seasons. In each of those, there were 218 confirmed flu-related deaths.

Officials say it's still not too late to get a flu shot. Although the six-month flu season officially ended March 31, flu has been known to linger several weeks into April and early May.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthflu deathfluflu seasonnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News