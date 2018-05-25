NOW OPEN

NOW OPEN: Hotworx Infrared Fitness Studio Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
North Carolina's first 24-hour infrared fitness studio is now open in Raleigh.

Hotworx is located at 701 Tucker Street.

Virtual trainers take you through 15 or 30-minute classes in semi-private saunas with no more than three people.

You control the temperature in the sauna with infrared heat. Infrared heat is radiant energy that travels in wavelengths on the invisible light spectrum.

"It is good for skin, arthritis, muscle recovery, weight loss, its great for wrestlers, bodybuilders who need to cut weight," said Raleigh Hotworx General Manager Candace Clardy.

Classes run 24 hours a day and include: Hot yoga, Pilates, Warrior, Isometrics, Core, Buns, Cycling, and rowing.

The first class is free and unlimited monthly memberships are offered.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthraleigh newsNow OpenRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOW OPEN
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
NOW OPEN: The Dogwood Bar & Eatery in Raleigh
NOW OPEN in Raleigh: Special discounts at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
More Now Open
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News