Number of flu-related deaths in NC rises to 10

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person died from influenza-related symptoms in North Carolina last week, according to new numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to data from NCDHHS, local epidemiologists found nearly 600 cases of the flu across the state. Nationally, 5 percent of outpatients visits were for influenza-like illnesses, more than double the baseline for average illness.

Ten people have died from influenza across the state since September 2019. Last year, more than 200 people died from the flu statewide.

In December, Duke University Health Systems restricted visitor access to the hospital. Thursday, University of North Carolina Hospitals and UNC REX announced their own restrictions.

Monday, children less than 12 years old will not be able to visit patients in the hospital or waiting rooms at UNC Hospitals and UNC REX. Children are permitted in inpatient hospice rooms, however.

"We understand that visitor restrictions at our hospitals present challenges for families and can be difficult for children who have a loved one receiving treatment and care," a representative for UNC Health said in a written statement. "However, our priority is protecting vulnerable patients as the number of flu cases in the Triangle and statewide continues to increase."

The hospital said children who want to visit can write letters or emails instead, and keep in touch via Skype or FaceTime.
